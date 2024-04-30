We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Server & Storage to Aid Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Q3 Earnings?
Super Micro Computer’s (SMCI - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, scheduled to be released on Apr 30, are likely to reflect strength in its Server and Storage Systems segment.
The segment has been the key catalyst for the company backed by its robust storage systems offerings.
Revenues from the segment were $3.44 billion in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The figure accounted for 94% of total revenues and exhibited year-over-year growth of 107%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2024 Server and Storage Systems revenues is pegged at $3.6 billion, indicating a significant jump from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $1.2 billion.
Factors to Note
Increasing demand for the company’s AI servers due to growing OEM component orders is likely to have driven the segment’s top-line growth in the fiscal third quarter.
SMCI’s diversified AI portfolio is expected to have strengthened its footprint across enterprise customers, which is likely to have boosted standard server sales. This, in turn, is expected to have bolstered the Server and Storage Systems’ revenues.
The company’s robust portfolio of infrastructure solutions for 5G and telecom workloads, on the back of its continuing partnership with NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , is likely to have been beneficial for the segment’s sales during the fiscal third quarter. Moreover, strong momentum across its NVIDIA GPU product lines is likely to have contributed well.
SMCI’s robust building block architecture and operation/production automation systems, offering optimized rack-scale solutions with time-to-market and quality advantages to its customers, are expected to have further boosted the segment’s performance in the quarter under review.
