Is B2Gold Corp (BTG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
B2Gold Corp (BTG - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BTG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.72, while its industry has an average P/E of 16.38. BTG's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.85 and as low as 8.36, with a median of 10.42, all within the past year.
Another valuation metric that we should highlight is BTG's P/B ratio of 0.87. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.52. Within the past 52 weeks, BTG's P/B has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 0.99.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BTG has a P/S ratio of 1.77. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.58.
Finally, we should also recognize that BTG has a P/CF ratio of 8.29. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.51. Within the past 12 months, BTG's P/CF has been as high as 9.99 and as low as 5.04, with a median of 5.99.
These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that B2Gold Corp is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, BTG feels like a great value stock at the moment.