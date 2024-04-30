We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Arch Capital Group (ACGL - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Arch Capital Group is one of 859 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arch Capital Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACGL's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ACGL has returned 22.9% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 1%. This means that Arch Capital Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Allianz SE (ALIZY - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.8%.
Over the past three months, Allianz SE's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arch Capital Group belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.6% so far this year, so ACGL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Allianz SE, however, belongs to the Insurance - Multi line industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved +7% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Arch Capital Group and Allianz SE. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.