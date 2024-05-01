We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Altria Group (MO) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Altria (MO - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Altria is one of 191 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MO's full-year earnings has moved 0.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, MO has gained about 8.6% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 2.3%. As we can see, Altria is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.3%.
The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble's current year EPS has increased 1.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Altria belongs to the Tobacco industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.9% so far this year, meaning that MO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Procter & Gamble, however, belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #72. The industry has moved +9.8% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Altria and Procter & Gamble as they could maintain their solid performance.