Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that ASR has returned about 21.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -1%. As we can see, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Ryanair (RYAAY - Free Report) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.9%.
Over the past three months, Ryanair's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.8% this year, meaning that ASR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Ryanair, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 32-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved +17.7% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Ryanair as they attempt to continue their solid performance.