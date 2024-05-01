We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Prosus (PROSY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is one of 215 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PROSY's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, PROSY has moved about 13.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 7.8%. As we can see, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Sprouts Farmers (SFM - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.3%.
Over the past three months, Sprouts Farmers' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.9% so far this year, so PROSY is performing better in this area.
Sprouts Farmers, however, belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #28. The industry has moved +10.1% so far this year.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR and Sprouts Farmers as they could maintain their solid performance.