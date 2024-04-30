Back to top

Veru Inc. (VERU) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

Veru Inc. (VERU - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, VERU's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

VERU has rallied 64.5% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates VERU could be poised for a breakout.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account VERU's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter. There have been 1 upwards revisions compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting VERU on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


