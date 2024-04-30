We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AEM or TFPM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Mining - Gold stocks are likely familiar with Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM - Free Report) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.
Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.
Right now, Agnico Eagle Mines is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Triple Flag Precious Metals has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that AEM's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.
AEM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 23.42, while TFPM has a forward P/E of 36.38. We also note that AEM has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TFPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39.
Another notable valuation metric for AEM is its P/B ratio of 1.67. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, TFPM has a P/B of 1.84.
These metrics, and several others, help AEM earn a Value grade of B, while TFPM has been given a Value grade of F.
AEM is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that AEM is likely the superior value option right now.