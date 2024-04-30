We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
HDELY or WMS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Building Products - Miscellaneous sector have probably already heard of Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR (HDELY - Free Report) and Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.
Currently, Heidelberg Materials AG Unsponsored ADR has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Advanced Drainage Systems has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that HDELY's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.
Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.
HDELY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.49, while WMS has a forward P/E of 24.30. We also note that HDELY has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WMS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.43.
Another notable valuation metric for HDELY is its P/B ratio of 0.96. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WMS has a P/B of 11.53.
These are just a few of the metrics contributing to HDELY's Value grade of A and WMS's Value grade of C.
HDELY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than WMS, so it seems like value investors will conclude that HDELY is the superior option right now.