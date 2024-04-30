We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AbbVie (ABBV) Could Be a Great Choice
AbbVie in Focus
Headquartered in North Chicago, AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) is a Medical stock that has seen a price change of 4.23% so far this year. The drugmaker is paying out a dividend of $1.55 per share at the moment, with a dividend yield of 3.84% compared to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry's yield of 2.68% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.57%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $6.20 is up 4.7% from last year. In the past five-year period, AbbVie has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 8.25%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, AbbVie's payout ratio is 57%, which means it paid out 57% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
ABBV is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $11.13 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 0.18%.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, ABBV is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).