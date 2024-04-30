Back to top

Image: Bigstock

What's Behind the Surge in Commodity Prices?

Read MoreHide Full Article

  • (1:15) - Should You Be Buying Commodity ETFs For Your Investment Portfolio?
  • (11:20) - What Is Causing The Recent Gold Rally And Will It Continue?
  • (15:10) - Should Investors Invest Into Bitcoin Like A Commodity?
  • (21:15) - Oil Price Outlook: What Could Push Prices Higher?
  • (26:00) - What Impact Does Agriculture Shortages Have On Investing
  • (32:10) - Episode Roundup: PDBC, DBA, PDBA, DBB, IBIT, GLDM, IAUM
  • Podcast@Zacks.com

 

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Kathy Kriskey, Commodity Strategist at Invesco, about the outlook for commodities. Commodity ETFs have seen renewed interest from investors amid rising geopolitical risks and sticky inflation.

Gold prices have recently surged to new highs, driven largely by record purchases by central banks as well as by consumers in India and China. The precious metal also benefitted from its safe haven status amid rising geopolitical risks, and as a hedge against persistent inflation.

Oil prices shot up recently amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, with Brent crude topping $90 per barrel. Copper prices have surged to a two-year high recently, thanks mainly to the surging demand driven by the AI boom and energy transition.

Adverse weather conditions and crop diseases have led to global shortages in cocoa and coffee. Can the record-breaking rally in cocoa and coffee continue?

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC - Free Report) invests in futures contracts for 14 commodities across the energy, precious metals, industrial metals, and agriculture sectors.

For broad exposure to agricultural commodities, the Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA - Free Report) is a popular choice. The newer, actively managed Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA - Free Report) , comes with a lower expense ratio.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM - Free Report) and the iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM - Free Report) are excellent options for long-term, buy-and-hold investors due to their ultra-low fees.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

Make sure to be on the lookout for the next edition of the ETF Spotlight and remember to subscribe! If you have any comments or questions, please email podcast@zacks.com.

 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Invesco DB Agriculture ETF (DBA) - free report >>

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Stratgy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) - free report >>

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - free report >>

iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) - free report >>

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) - free report >>

Published in

etfs