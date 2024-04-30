Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK - Free Report) reported $639 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.4%. EPS of $0.52 for the same period compares to $0.15 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $630.46 million, representing a surprise of +1.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +18.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Park Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Occupancy Rate: 70.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 69%.
  • Comparable RevPAR Growth: 8% versus 7.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Rooms: $374 million versus $363.85 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Revenues- Ancillary hotel: $62 million compared to the $62.86 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $182 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $177.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.6%.
  • Revenues- Other: $21 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $22.62 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
  • Earnings per share - Diluted: $0.13 versus $0.16 estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

