Legget & Platt (LEG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Legget & Platt (LEG - Free Report) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.6%. EPS of $0.23 for the same period compares to $0.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25, the EPS surprise was -8.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Legget & Platt performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Change in Organic Sales - Bedding Products: -15% versus -15.3% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Change in Organic Sales - Specialized Products: -1% versus the four-analyst average estimate of -7.7%.
  • Change in Organic Sales - Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products: -9% compared to the 2.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Change in Organic Sales: -10% versus -8.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Trade sales- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products: $333 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $337.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.
  • Trade sales- Specialized Products: $315.90 million compared to the $328.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Trade sales- Bedding Products: $448 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $448.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.2%.
  • EBIT- Bedding Products: $15.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $20.13 million.
  • EBIT- Furniture, Flooring and Textile Products: $23.60 million versus $19.50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • EBIT- Specialized Products: $23.70 million compared to the $24.09 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Legget & Platt have returned -3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

