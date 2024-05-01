We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Curious about International Flavors (IFF) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that International Flavors (IFF - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.81 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some International Flavors metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Nourish' to come in at $1.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Scent' will reach $605.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Pharma Solutions' will reach $233.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Health & Biosciences' of $521.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish' to reach $193.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $208 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions' should arrive at $45.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent' reaching $109.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $105 million.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences' at $144.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $131 million.
Shares of International Flavors have experienced a change of +0.5% in the past month compared to the -4.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), IFF is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>