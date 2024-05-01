Back to top

Curious about International Flavors (IFF) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Flavors (IFF - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.84 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.81 billion, exhibiting a decline of 7.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some International Flavors metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Nourish' to come in at $1.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Scent' will reach $605.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Pharma Solutions' will reach $233.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of -7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Health & Biosciences' of $521.86 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Nourish' to reach $193.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $208 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Pharma Solutions' should arrive at $45.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $59 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Scent' reaching $109.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $105 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating EBITDA- Health & Biosciences' at $144.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $131 million.

