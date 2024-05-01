Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Seeking Clues to Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Wall Street analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.65 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $287.13 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Federal Realty Investment Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Rental income' to reach $286.66 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental income- Other' should come in at $13.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Rental income- Percentage rents' will likely reach $4.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Rental income- Cost reimbursement' at $53.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $82.79 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $78.64 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Federal Realty Investment Trust here>>>

Over the past month, Federal Realty Investment Trust shares have recorded returns of +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FRT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates earnings-expectations earnings-preview