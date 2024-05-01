Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing Wabash National (WNC) Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) . WNC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.07 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 15.68. Over the past year, WNC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.82 and as low as 5.19, with a median of 6.71.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. WNC has a P/S ratio of 0.43. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.73.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Wabash National is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, WNC feels like a great value stock at the moment.


