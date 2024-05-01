We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Business Services Stocks Lagging CompoSecure (CMPO) This Year?
Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
CompoSecure, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CompoSecure, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMPO's full-year earnings has moved 0.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, CMPO has returned 28.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 2.9% on average. This shows that CompoSecure, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) . The stock is up 30.1% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies' current year EPS has increased 4.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, CompoSecure, Inc. belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.6% so far this year, so CMPO is performing better in this area.
Trane Technologies, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 173-stock industry is ranked #93. The industry has moved +7.8% so far this year.
CompoSecure, Inc. and Trane Technologies could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.