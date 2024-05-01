We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Oshkosh is one of 108 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Oshkosh is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK's full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that OSK has returned about 3.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -11.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Oshkosh is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (VWAGY - Free Report) . The stock has returned 9.6% year-to-date.
In Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Oshkosh belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 52 individual stocks and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.2% so far this year, so OSK is performing better in this area.
On the other hand, Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #202. The industry has moved +7.6% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Oshkosh and Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.