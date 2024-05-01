We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Audioeye (AEYE) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. AudioEye (AEYE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AudioEye is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 619 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 147.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, AEYE has moved about 187.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 7.9%. As we can see, AudioEye is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 62.9%.
The consensus estimate for Dell Technologies' current year EPS has increased 9.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 139 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7% so far this year, so AEYE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Dell Technologies falls under the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #56. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.1%.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on AudioEye and Dell Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.