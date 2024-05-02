We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF) Surges 24.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF - Free Report) shares soared 24.6% in the last trading session to close at $6.28. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8% loss over the past four weeks.
Shares of Curaleaf Holdings have increased steadily, courtsey of robust financial performance, strategic initiatives, and favorable market outlook. With record revenue and improved margins, Curaleaf has demonstrated its ability to capitalize on strong demand for cannabis products, both domestically and internationally. Additionally, the company's expansion into new markets and its focus on innovation and product differentiation have positioned it as a leader in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Notably, Curaleaf recently completed the acquisition of Northern Green Canada ("NGC"), a vertically integrated Canadian licensed cannabis producer with a strong focus on expanding its presence in the international market, particularly through its EU-GMP certification.
This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $341.25 million, up 1.4% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CURLF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
