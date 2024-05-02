We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Dominion Energy (D) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Dominion Energy Inc. (D - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 earnings on May 2, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the utility delivered a negative earnings surprise of 27.5%.
Let us see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
Dominion Energy’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from regulated investments, higher sales volume and efficient cost management. Economic development, population growth in Virginia and South Carolina, and return to normal weather are likely to have boosted earnings in the first quarter.
However, higher DD&A expenses, still-high interest rates and O&M expenses are all likely to have negatively impacted the company’s first-quarter results.
Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 51 cents on revenues of $3.56 billion, indicating a decline of 32.3% and 48.5%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.
Dominion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Dominion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: D’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: D currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.
