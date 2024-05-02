We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about Confluent (CFLT) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Confluent (CFLT - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 122.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $211.57 million, exhibiting an increase of 21.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Confluent metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should come in at $11.78 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.2% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription' should arrive at $199.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Confluent Cloud' stands at $105.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +42.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Remaining performance obligations (RPO)' reaching $939.73 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $742.60 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Confluent here>>>
Over the past month, Confluent shares have recorded returns of -4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFLT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.