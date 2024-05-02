Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Church & Dwight (CHD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Church & Dwight (CHD - Free Report) reported $1.5 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $0.96 for the same period compares to $0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49 billion, representing a surprise of +0.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Church & Dwight performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Total Consumer Net Sales: $1.42 billion compared to the $1.41 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.4% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.16 billion average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.3% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer International: $255 million compared to the $250.80 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • Net sales- Specialty Products Division: $83.10 million compared to the $77.32 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Household Products: $638.90 million versus $623.82 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Net sales- Consumer- Consumer Domestic - Personal Care Products: $526.30 million compared to the $540.41 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Church & Dwight here>>>

Shares of Church & Dwight have returned +3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise