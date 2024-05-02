Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Stanley Black & Decker (SWK - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.87 billion, down 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.56, compared to -$0.41 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +1.82%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Stanley Black & Decker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Tools & Outdoor: $3.28 billion compared to the $3.23 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Industrial: $584.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $577.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.
  • Operating profit- Tools & Outdoor- Normalized: $278.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $261.12 million.
  • Operating profit- Corporate overhead- Normalized: -$58.30 million versus -$58.80 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Industrial- Normalized: $70.90 million versus $59.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Stanley Black & Decker have returned -4.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

