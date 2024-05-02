Back to top

Walker & Dunlop (WD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Walker & Dunlop (WD - Free Report) reported revenue of $228.06 million, down 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $1.17 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $253.55 million, representing a surprise of -10.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.37%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Walker & Dunlop performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Property sales broker fees: $8.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $11.54 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.1%.
  • Revenues- Placement fees and other interest income: $39.40 million versus $41.19 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.4% change.
  • Revenues- Servicing fees: $80.04 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.63 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
Shares of Walker & Dunlop have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

