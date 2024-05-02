We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Garrett Motion (GTX) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Garrett Motion (GTX - Free Report) . GTX is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.29, which compares to its industry's average of 15.34. Over the last 12 months, GTX's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.29 and as low as 5.97, with a median of 7.16.
Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GTX has a P/S ratio of 0.55. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.74.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that GTX has a P/CF ratio of 6.51. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.83. Within the past 12 months, GTX's P/CF has been as high as 6.68 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 4.58.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Garrett Motion is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GTX sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.