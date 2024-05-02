We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Carvana (CVNA) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Carvana (CVNA - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Carvana is one of 213 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, CVNA has returned 64.5% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 5.6%. This shows that Carvana is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kroger (KR - Free Report) . The stock is up 19.8% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Kroger's current year EPS has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Carvana belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.5% so far this year, so CVNA is performing better in this area.
Kroger, however, belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #74. The industry has moved +12.5% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Carvana and Kroger. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.