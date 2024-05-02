We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Central Garden (CENTA - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Central Garden is one of 286 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Central Garden is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CENTA's full-year earnings has moved 17.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CENTA has gained about 1.3% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 5.5%. As we can see, Central Garden is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI - Free Report) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 101.8%.
For CuriosityStream Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 75% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Central Garden belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.4% so far this year, so CENTA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
In contrast, CuriosityStream Inc. falls under the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #171. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.2%.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Central Garden and CuriosityStream Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.