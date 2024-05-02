Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pinnacle West (PNW) Q1 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of 15 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents by 850%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 3 cents per share.

Total Revenues

Sales for the quarter totaled $951.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $937 million by 1.6%. The top line also increased 0.7% from $945 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

 

Operational Highlights

Total operating expenses were $884.9 million, down 1% year over year. This was due to a decline in fuel and power purchase costs.

Total operational and maintenance expenses were $257.6 million, up 3% year over year.

Operating income totaled $66.8 million, up 31.8% from $50.7 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Total interest expenses were $99.8 million, up 13.3% from $88.1 million registered in the prior-year period.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.63 million as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $4.95 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

Long-term debt less current maturities amounted to $7.542 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $7.541 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.

Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2024 totaled $347.3 million compared with $211.6 million recorded a year ago.

Guidance

PNW expects 2024 consolidated earnings in the range of $4.60-$4.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.76, higher than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.

The company plans to invest $7.8 billion in the 2023-2026 period to further strengthen its operations.

Management expects its retail customers to increase in the range of 1.5-2.5% in 2024 from 2023 levels.

Zacks Rank

Pinnacle West currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

