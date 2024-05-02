We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Pinnacle West (PNW) Q1 Earnings & Sales Surpass Estimates
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of 15 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents by 850%. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 3 cents per share.
Total Revenues
Sales for the quarter totaled $951.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $937 million by 1.6%. The top line also increased 0.7% from $945 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Pinnacle West Capital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Pinnacle West Capital Corporation Quote
Operational Highlights
Total operating expenses were $884.9 million, down 1% year over year. This was due to a decline in fuel and power purchase costs.
Total operational and maintenance expenses were $257.6 million, up 3% year over year.
Operating income totaled $66.8 million, up 31.8% from $50.7 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Total interest expenses were $99.8 million, up 13.3% from $88.1 million registered in the prior-year period.
Financial Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $9.63 million as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $4.95 million as of Dec 31, 2023.
Long-term debt less current maturities amounted to $7.542 billion as of Mar 31, 2024, compared with $7.541 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
Net cash flow provided by operating activities in the first three months of 2024 totaled $347.3 million compared with $211.6 million recorded a year ago.
Guidance
PNW expects 2024 consolidated earnings in the range of $4.60-$4.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.76, higher than the mid-point of the company’s guided range.
The company plans to invest $7.8 billion in the 2023-2026 period to further strengthen its operations.
Management expects its retail customers to increase in the range of 1.5-2.5% in 2024 from 2023 levels.
Zacks Rank
Pinnacle West currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
