Floor & Dcor (FND) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Floor & Dcor (FND - Free Report) reported $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +4.55%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Floor & Dcor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable store sales: -11.6% versus -10.8% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Warehouse stores - Total: 225 versus 226 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Warehouse stores - Opened: 4 compared to the 3 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Floor & Dcor have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

