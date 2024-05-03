Back to top

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR - Free Report) reported revenue of $267.49 million, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.44, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.36% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $258.8 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.38, the EPS surprise was +15.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xenia Hotels & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Food and beverage: $92.77 million versus $92.66 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.
  • Revenues- Room: $153.12 million versus $149.52 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.
  • Revenues- Other: $21.59 million compared to the $18.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.4% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.08 compared to the $0.07 average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

