New Strong Sell Stocks for May 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

3M Company (MMM - Free Report) is a diversified technology services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN - Free Report) is an IT services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY - Free Report) is an oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 60 days.

