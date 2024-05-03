We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Curious about NiSource (NI) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from NiSource (NI - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, indicating an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.07 billion, representing an increase of 5.1% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 13.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific NiSource metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Electric operations [$M]' will reach $604.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +30.1% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Gas distribution operations [$M]' should come in at $1.45 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.4%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Electric Operations' will likely reach $137.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $81.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Gas Distribution' stands at $271.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $446.90 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of NiSource have returned +4.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Currently, NI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.