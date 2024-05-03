We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Stay Ahead of the Game With Light & Wonder (LNW) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Light & Wonder (LNW - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 204.4%. Revenues are expected to be $732.93 million, up 9.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Light & Wonder metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- SciPlay' to reach $213.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Gaming' should come in at $453.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- iGaming' to come in at $73.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'AEBITDA- Gaming' at $226.69 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $206 million.
Analysts predict that the 'AEBITDA- iGaming' will reach $25.49 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'AEBITDA- SciPlay' will likely reach $63.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54 million in the same quarter last year.
Light & Wonder shares have witnessed a change of -8.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), LNW is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.