Seeking Clues to Airbnb (ABNB) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, reflecting an increase of 44.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.07 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.7%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Airbnb metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts predict that the 'Gross Booking Value' will reach $22.50 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.40 billion.
The consensus estimate for 'Nights and Experiences Booked' stands at 132.06 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 121.1 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Booking Value per Night and Experience Booked (ADR)' of $170.45. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $168.43 in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, Airbnb shares have recorded returns of -0.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ABNB will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>