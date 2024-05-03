Back to top

Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Dun & Bradstreet (DNB - Free Report) reported revenue of $564.5 million, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $567.77 million, representing a surprise of -0.58%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Dun & Bradstreet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- North America: $386.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $390.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.2%.
  • Revenue- North America- Finance & Risk: $208.10 million versus $208.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.4% change.
  • Revenue- International: $177.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $174.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.
  • Revenue- International- Finance & Risk: $120 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $117.18 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
  • Revenue- International- Sales & Marketing: $57.90 million versus $56.96 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.5% change.
  • Revenue- North America- Sales & Marketing: $178.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $181.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.9%.
  • Revenue- Sales & Marketing: $236.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $241.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.5%.
  • Revenue- Finance & Risk: $328.10 million compared to the $328.34 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.2% year over year.
Shares of Dun & Bradstreet have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

