Owens & Minor (OMI) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Owens & Minor (OMI - Free Report) reported $2.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.05 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.62 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17, the EPS surprise was +11.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Owens & Minor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Patient Direct: $637.84 million versus $657.49 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenue- Products & Healthcare Services: $1.97 billion compared to the $1.97 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Patient Direct: $45.88 million compared to the $50.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating income (loss)- Products & Healthcare Services: $11.49 million compared to the $15.20 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Owens & Minor have returned -8.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

