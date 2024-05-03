We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Amarin (AMRN) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amarin (AMRN - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Amarin is one of 1050 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Amarin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMRN's full-year earnings has moved 29.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, AMRN has returned 5.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 2% on average. As we can see, Amarin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP - Free Report) . The stock is up 21.7% year-to-date.
For ANI Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Amarin belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 506 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.9% so far this year, so AMRN is performing better in this area. ANI Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.
Amarin and ANI Pharmaceuticals could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.