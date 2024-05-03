We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is AssetMark Financial (AMK) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is AssetMark Financial (AMK - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
AssetMark Financial is one of 858 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AssetMark Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMK's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the most recent data, AMK has returned 13.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 1% on average. As we can see, AssetMark Financial is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Another stock in the Finance sector, Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.3%.
In Berkshire Hathaway B's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, AssetMark Financial belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.4% so far this year, so AMK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
On the other hand, Berkshire Hathaway B belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #40. The industry has moved +12.8% year to date.
Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to AssetMark Financial and Berkshire Hathaway B as they could maintain their solid performance.