We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Flowserve (FLS) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Flowserve is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 222 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Flowserve is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLS' full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, FLS has moved about 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 5.8%. This means that Flowserve is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Chart Industries (GTLS - Free Report) . The stock has returned 6.4% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Chart Industries' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Flowserve is a member of the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.9% so far this year, so FLS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Chart Industries is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Flowserve and Chart Industries. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.