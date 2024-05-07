We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Corpay (CPAY) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Corpay (CPAY - Free Report) is scheduled to release its first-quarter 2024 results on May 8, after market close.
The company surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters, missed in one and met in another instance. It delivered an earnings surprise of 0.64%, on average.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $936.3 million, indicating a 3.9% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Revenues are likely to have benefited from growth across the corporate and vehicle payments segments.
The corporate payments segment is likely to have benefitted from increased sales of the full suite of high-quality payment solutions to customers who seek to modernize their AP operations. Strengthening across Brazil and international fuel markets is likely to have benefitted the vehicle payments segment’s growth, aided by company’s EV strategy in the U.K. The lodging business is likely to have declined due to the unexpected lack of travel during holidays and a decrease in the overall insurance business.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $4.1 per share, suggesting a 7.4% year-over-year rise. The bottom line is expected to have benefited from the decline in credit losses and increased margins across the Vehicle and Corporate Payments segments.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for VRSK this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Corpay has an Earnings ESP of -0.25% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell).
