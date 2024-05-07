We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in Store for International Money's (IMXI) Q1 Earnings?
International Money Express (IMXI - Free Report) will report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 8, before market open.
The company has had an unimpressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on another two instances, delivering an earnings negative surprise of 0.5%, on average.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International Money’s top line is pegged at $152.7 million, indicating a 5.1% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. This is likely to have been driven by a technological advantage that makes transacting fast and convenient for both Digital and Retail consumers. Such critical factors have made the company’s business model profitable and driven exceptional generation of cash.
The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 39 cents, indicating 2.6% year-over-year growth from the year-ago quarter. The rise in earnings is likely to have been led by a strong margin performance, led by a metrically driven strategy.
The strategy deployed is to maintain a highly efficient base of retail agents, strengthening relationship with these agents while deepening the competitive mode, ability to determine when and where to pursue wires aggressively and reduce gross margins. Such an approach enables the capture of businesses in a way that does not affect margins at the company’s current high-profit retailers.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IMXI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
IMXI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earnings Snapshot
IQVIA Holdings Analytics Inc. (IQV - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results.
IQV's adjusted earnings (excluding 98 cents from non-recurring items) were $2.5 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8% and increasing 3.7% from the year-ago reported figure. Total revenues of $3.7 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.2% and grew 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Fiserv, Inc. (FI - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results.
FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 65 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.9 beat the consensus mark by 6.2% and increased 19% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.5 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and decreased slightly on a year-over-year basis.