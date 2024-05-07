Back to top

Reddit (RDDT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Reddit (RDDT - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 7.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 loss is pegged at $2.34 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.

The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $212.43 million.

Reddit’s social media platform offers communities covering different topics. In December 2023, more than 500 million visitors, and in the three months ended Dec 31, 2023, an average of 73.1 million daily active uniques (DAUq) around the world came together on Reddit.
 

Reddit’s first-quarter 2024 top-line growth is expected to have benefited from an expanding DAUq. Improvement in search engine results powered by AI and machine learning is expected to have driven DAUq in the to-be-reported quarter.

Reddit’s partnership with Google reflects the growing value of data, which is used for the purpose of AI model training. However, stiff competition for ad dollars has been a headwind.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.

Reddit currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:

Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +3.76% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks’ shares have gained 11.6% year to date. ANET is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 7.

NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +2.50% and a Zacks Rank #2.

NVIDIA’s shares have gained 74.5% year to date. NVDA is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.

Docebo (DCBO - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +8.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Docebo’s shares have declined 5.7% year to date. DCBO is set to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 9.


Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.


