Reddit (RDDT) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Reddit (RDDT - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter 2024 results on May 7.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2024 loss is pegged at $2.34 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.
The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $212.43 million.
Reddit’s social media platform offers communities covering different topics. In December 2023, more than 500 million visitors, and in the three months ended Dec 31, 2023, an average of 73.1 million daily active uniques (DAUq) around the world came together on Reddit.
Reddit’s first-quarter 2024 top-line growth is expected to have benefited from an expanding DAUq. Improvement in search engine results powered by AI and machine learning is expected to have driven DAUq in the to-be-reported quarter.
Reddit’s partnership with Google reflects the growing value of data, which is used for the purpose of AI model training. However, stiff competition for ad dollars has been a headwind.
What Our Model Says
Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.
Reddit currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
