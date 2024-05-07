Back to top

Image: Bigstock

J&J Snack Foods (JJSF) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, J&J Snack Foods (JJSF - Free Report) reported revenue of $359.73 million, up 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $340.98 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was +33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how J&J Snack Foods performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Food Service: $229.99 million versus $217.16 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
  • Revenues- Total Frozen Beverages: $76.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $78.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
  • Revenues- Total Retail Supermarket: $52.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $46.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
Shares of J&J Snack Foods have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

