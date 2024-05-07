Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG)?

Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (
RSPG Quick Quote RSPG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $600.95 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPG seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT ENERGY PLUS INDEX before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus Index equally weights stocks in the energy sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.38%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Valero Energy Corp (
VLO Quick Quote VLO - Free Report) accounts for about 4.68% of total assets, followed by Marathon Petroleum Corp ( MPC Quick Quote MPC - Free Report) and Marathon Oil Corp ( MRO Quick Quote MRO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 45.03% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has added roughly 11.18% so far, and is up about 0% over the last 12 months (as of 05/07/2024). RSPG has traded between $64.94 and $86.08 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.47. With about 25 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RSPG is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Energy ETF (
VDE Quick Quote VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.73 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $39.58 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.09%. Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
Image: Bigstock
Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG)?
Launched on 11/01/2006, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market.
While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.
Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to gain low risk and diversified exposure to a broad group of companies in particular sectors. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 6, placing it in top 38%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $600.95 million, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. RSPG seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 EQUAL WEIGHT ENERGY PLUS INDEX before fees and expenses.
The S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus Index equally weights stocks in the energy sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Costs
Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.40%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.38%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Valero Energy Corp (VLO - Free Report) accounts for about 4.68% of total assets, followed by Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC - Free Report) and Marathon Oil Corp (MRO - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 45.03% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has added roughly 11.18% so far, and is up about 0% over the last 12 months (as of 05/07/2024). RSPG has traded between $64.94 and $86.08 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.47. With about 25 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, RSPG is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.73 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $39.58 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.09%.
Bottom Line
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.