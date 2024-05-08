See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Goldman Sachs LrgCp Gr Insights R (GLCRX) - free report >>
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style R6 (QSERX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Goldman Sachs LrgCp Gr Insights R (GLCRX) - free report >>
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style R6 (QSERX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider Invesco Comstock R (ACSRX - Free Report) . ACSRX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.05%, management fee of 0.38%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 12.55%.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights R (GLCRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 1.21%. Management fee: 0.52%. GLCRX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 15.4% over the last five years.
AQR Small Cap Multi-Style R6 (QSERX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. QSERX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. QSERX has an expense ratio of 0.5%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 11.51% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.