Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, United Parks & Resorts (PRKS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

United Parks & Resorts (PRKS - Free Report) reported $297.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. EPS of -$0.17 for the same period compares to -$0.26 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $282.36 million, representing a surprise of +5.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +41.38%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.29.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Parks & Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total revenue per capita: $86.21 compared to the $86.23 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Attendance: 3,450 versus 3,336 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Admissions per capita: $48.06 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $48.17.
  • In-Park per capita spending: $38.15 compared to the $38.52 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Food, merchandise and other: $131.61 million versus $129.16 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.7% change.
  • Admissions: $165.81 million compared to the $160.80 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.2% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for United Parks & Resorts here>>>

Shares of United Parks & Resorts have returned -15.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise