Are Investors Undervaluing Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Northrim BanCorp (NRIM - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NRIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.90, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.91. Over the last 12 months, NRIM's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.87 and as low as 5.84, with a median of 9.53.
Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NRIM has a P/S ratio of 1.66. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.72.
Finally, investors should note that NRIM has a P/CF ratio of 8.29. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. NRIM's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.92. NRIM's P/CF has been as high as 10.52 and as low as 6.03, with a median of 7.69, all within the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Northrim BanCorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NRIM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.