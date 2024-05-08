We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Marathon Oil (MRO) This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Marathon Oil (MRO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Marathon Oil is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marathon Oil is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRO's full-year earnings has moved 8.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, MRO has returned 12% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 7.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Marathon Oil is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Plains All American Pipeline (PAA - Free Report) . The stock has returned 15.5% year-to-date.
The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline's current year EPS has increased 4.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Marathon Oil belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.1% so far this year, meaning that MRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Plains All American Pipeline, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #35. The industry has moved +10.7% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Marathon Oil and Plains All American Pipeline. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.