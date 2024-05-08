We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Arq, Inc. (ARQ) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arq, Inc. (ARQ - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Arq, Inc. is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arq, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARQ's full-year earnings has moved 11.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, ARQ has moved about 164.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 6.2% on average. This shows that Arq, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another Business Services stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT - Free Report) . The stock has returned 119.1% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, GigaCloud Technology Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Arq, Inc. is a member of the Waste Removal Services industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #141 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.6% this year, meaning that ARQ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
GigaCloud Technology Inc. however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 173-stock industry is ranked #77. The industry has moved +13.6% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Arq, Inc. and GigaCloud Technology Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.